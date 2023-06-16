United Way of West TN named ‘Best Place for Working Parents’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The United Way of West Tennessee has been named the 2023 Best Place for Working Parents.

The Best Place for Working Parents is a growing national network of business leaders that promote family-friendly policies as a best practice for businesses.

United Way of West Tennessee CEO Matt Marshall said they are thrilled to receive the recognition and lead the way in making West Tennessee the best place to raise a family.

Child Care Champion Kaitlyn Mingle shared what the designation means.

“So the ‘Best Place for Working Parents’ designation basically means that we have family-friendly benefits already in place like parental leave, childcare benefits, paid time off, flexible hours, flexible work schedules, flexible work locations,” Mingle said.

Mingle went on to say the United Way, along with the Star Center and WRAP that have the designation as well, are trying to set the example for other employers in the area and help combat the childcare crisis.

