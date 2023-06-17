Freedom Day Celebration returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.—A Juneteenth event is held in the Hub City. We have details on this Freedom Day Celebration.

The Society of African American Cultural Awareness held the 34th Annual Freedom Day Celebration on Saturday in honor of Juneteenth.











Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. President Joe Biden in 2021 established Juneteenth as a national holiday. The official day for Juneteenth is June 19th. On this day in 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced that the Civil War had ended and that all enslaved people were now free.

There were lots of entertainment, guest speakers, activities for the kid to enjoy and more at the Juneteenth celebration.

“We are here celebrating. It’s all about entertainment, but as well as education, information, and making sure that we pay our respects to our ancestors and absolute equality,” said Wendy Trice Martin, SAACA President.

Many people were in attendance to celebrate and honor the people that played a major role in this historic day.

One of those people included Miss Juneteenth Mendy Jean Pettigrew. Pettigrew tells us what her favorite part about this event was.

“Education that I’ve endured, how much we learn, how much we participate, and celebrate together,” Pettigrew said.

Today, people all across the country celebrate Juneteenth.

“It’s all about emancipation and a celebration of freedom. The oldest commemoration of freedom in our country. Happy Juneteenth!” Martin said.

The holiday is an opportunity to reflect on the legacy of slavery in the United States and to celebrate the resilience and strength of African American communities.

For more local news stories, click here.