Juneteenth celebration returns to Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn.—A city in Gibson county celebrates Juneteenth.

On Saturday, Juneteenth was celebrated in Trenton.









There were many games, food trucks, and many other activities for families to enjoy.

It was a big turnout with many people there to have fun, spend time with family, and support Juneteenth and what it stands for.

“The inspiration for starting this truly was the need to get together and learn what it means to celebrate Juneteenth. The history behind it and what it represents,” said Sam Doaks, III, Community Advocate.

This was the fourth annual Juneteenth that was celebrated in Trenton.

