Funeral service for Larry Triplett, Jr., age 38, will be Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at West Jackson Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Triplett died Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will be Friday, June 23, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mr. Triplett will lie-in-state Friday, June 24, 2023 at West Jackson Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.