Local fundraiser supports children of veterans

JACKSON, Tenn.—One organization is raising money to support children of veterans who have lost their parents to suicide.

The Combat for Compassion Specialist John D. McCasland Memorial Dice Run was held today at Bumpus Harley Davidson in Jackson.

This fundraiser hosted by American Legion Riders Post 77 has been going on since 2019.

At the event, attendees could enjoy live music from Justin Wright and the Dirty Strings Band, and Derrick Brantley. The event also had an auction and raffles, pizza and snow cones.

All the funds raised from the event will go directly to children affected by veteran suicide.

“We have several fundraisers a year and this is one of them. Every dime is for 100% non profit. Every dime goes to our children or to help purchase stuff to make more money for our children,” said Ritchie Hays, Chairman, Vice President of Combat for Compassion.

One of the next fundraisers by Combat for Compassion is their bull riding and barrel racing event in Decaturville in September.

