Pet of the Week: Carter

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Carter!

Do you want someone in your life that thinks you hung the moon and stars… maybe that you’re just the best thing since sliced bread?









Here he is! Carter! This dog has a whole lifetime of love to give and he is dying to meet you!

He wants to tell you just how awesome and incredible you are to him. Plus if you share your snacks he’ll love you even more.

Carter and his siblings were found on a rural road in Iuka, Mississippi by one of our founders.

These sweet pups were full of worms, covered in fleas, ticks, very tired and thirsty. With some good old-fashioned TLC, these pups have blossomed into sweet, happy-go-lucky pups.

Carter is about 9-months-old, kennel trained, and doing great about not having accidents in the house.

He is vaccinated and ready for a fur-ever family!

Anyone interested in adopting Carter or any of the other available dogs, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.