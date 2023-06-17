West TN Healthcare Board of Trustee member arrested

JACKSON, Tenn. —A member of the West TN Healthcare Board of Trustees has been arrested.

We reached out to local law enforcement for further information but have not yet received an update. Here is what we know so far.

Greg Milam, West TN Healthcare Board of Trustee member was arrested.

According to another local news outlet’s report, Milam was arrested Friday by law enforcement during an “undercover operation for public indecency–indecent exposure at Muse Park. Milam was taken to Madison Co. Jail, and has been released on bail.”

We reached out to West TN Healthcare and received the following statement.

“Mr. Milam is a highly respected member of our community and has diligently served the West Tennessee Healthcare board. He has devoted countless hours to our health system, and we are very grateful for his service and dedication. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” said Amy Garner, WTH Chief Compliance & Communications Officer.

Stay tuned to WBBJ-7 Eyewitness news on air and online as we continue to follow this story.