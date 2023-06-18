Miss Volunteer America Pageant returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.— An opening ceremony is held for the Miss Volunteer America pageant.

The Miss Volunteer America pageant is back again in the Hub city. An opening ceremony was held on Sunday before the actual pageant begins.







National Contestant Liaison for Miss Volunteer America, Christine Williamson, tells us what to expect this week.

“We are really excited that we are having our second annual Miss Volunteer America pageant here in Jackson. We will have the contestants meet and greet tonight at Hub City Brewing, and then preliminaries begin on Wednesday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center at 7 pm each night with finals concluding on Saturday and the Queens Ball after. We are so excited to see who Alexa will crown,” Williamson said.

Williamson also tells us how this pageant will be different than the first ever Miss America pageant that was held in Jackson last year.

“Coming back to nationals for a second year in a row, it’s a little bit smoother. We know what is happening. There is a little bit more to expect, as opposed to hope everything just happens and everything goes well. We were really fortunate last year, but this year feels a lot better,” Williamson said.

There will be a total of 51 participants competing for the crown this year.

