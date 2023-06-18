Thunder Baseball tournament concludes at the Sportsplex

JACKSON, Tenn.—Kids from all over the southeast U.S. come together to enjoy America’s past time.

Today, marked the last day of the June Thunder Baseball Tournament here in the Hub City.

The tournament took place at the West Tennessee Sportsplex.

One father drove from Arkansas with his son to play in the tournament. He says he enjoys watching the kids get their first taste of competitive baseball.

He goes on to say this is a great opportunity for them to learn more about the game.

“Even at a young age, I mean, the coaches, with the fundamentals, they can work with you and try you in different spots. It’s really fun, and then once you get to an age like this, they’re competitive, it shows them. I really enjoy it. I know the kids love it,” said Wes Bentley, Father of player.

This tournament was held from June 16 to the 18.

For more local news stories, click here.