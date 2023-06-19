Annual concert to take place on June 28

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual concert is returning on Wednesday, June 28.

The Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee, or DSAWT, says they will be hosting the Country Music Lends Down a Hand concert at The Farm at Casey Jones Village.

DSAWT says that proceeds from the concert, which will feature dances learned by children and adults with Down syndrome at summer camp and music, will benefit the organization.

Music is set to include:

Kimberlie Helton Band

Paula Bridges & the Bandstand Review

Rev. Jessie & The Holy Smokes

Tickets will be $10 in advance and $15 at the gate at the Casey Jones Home Railroad Museum.

You can learn more on their website, by calling (731) 499-1065, or emailing dsawt321tn@gmail.com.

The concert will be at 6 p.m.

