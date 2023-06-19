Boxing-style exercise program to begin for those with Parkinson’s disease

JACKSON, Tenn. — A unique exercise program for people with Parkinson’s disease is coming to the Hub City.

Rock Steady Boxing, a unique exercise program based on training used by boxing pros and adapted for people with Parkinson’s, will now be available in the Jackson area located at the LIFT Wellness Center.

The program involves circuit training, bag and focus mitt work, and other non-contact boxing training while also learning how to box.

This program will serve both men and women of all ages and level of ability.

Clinical Integration Coordinator Ashton Cornelison shared inspiration behind starting this program.

“There really isn’t a program designed for Parkinson’s patients. We know there is a large population. And with the resources we have here at LIFT, we decided that this would be a great opportunity,” Cornelison said.

A meet-and-greet and information session is scheduled for July 7. The classes will start on July 11.

If you’re interested in classes, you can call the LIFT Wellness Center at (731) 425-6875.

