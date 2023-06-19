Gibson County library marks Juneteenth with celebration

TRENTON, Tenn. — A local city celebrated Juneteenth.

Juneteenth at the Gibson County Memorial Library

Juneteenth at the Gibson County Memorial Library

Juneteenth at the Gibson County Memorial Library

Juneteenth at the Gibson County Memorial Library

Trenton celebrated a Juneteenth at the Gibson County Memorial Library.

“It means a lot to me because Gibson County Library is on the forefront of educating and I think that’s important, knowledge itself. They have always done well during Black History Month, Martin Luther King, and now we have another day to celebrate and teach,” said Community activist Sam Doaks III.

There were food trucks and vendors out for all people of the community to enjoy.

Doaks shared his thoughts on the holiday.

“It’s grown so much that I’m so impressed with how open people are to new ideas and various businesses, nonprofits, churches, even like the library here. I wouldn’t have even imagined 10 years ago that we would have the type of outcomes that we’re having. People are really open to what this has to offer in the future,” Doaks said. “We’re hoping that people can understand that people have come from the small town of Trenton and have done amazing things. And also when adversity and diversity was running rampant, we took those homegrown values and spread them throughout the world to encourage change.”

Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

Find more news out of Gibson County here.