Grants bring AEDs to Lexington City Pool, Soccer Complex

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A grant is keeping swimmers safer in Lexington.

The City of Lexington says their Parks and Recreation Department was awarded grants for an automated external defibrillator, or AED, for the Lexington City Pool and Lexington Soccer Complex.

The grants are from Friends of Heart.

An AED is used to restore a normal heart rhythm to victims of sudden cardiac arrest and significantly increase the survival rate as opposed to normal CPR.

