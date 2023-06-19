Meet-and-greet connects pageant supporters, contestants

JACKSON, Tenn. — A meet-and-greet was held to connect supporters and those competing in the Miss Volunteer of America in Jackson.





















The event, held Sunday at Hub City Brewing, gave guests the chance to learn more about the pageant, along with the 51 contestants from all over the United States.

Many people in attendance were excited to meet the contestants as well as previous winner Alexa Knutzen.

A lot of little girls that aspire to be like these contestants in the future were excited to meet their idols and get their autographs.

“I’m really excited, and I’ve been having a lot of fun,” said Zayli Pickens, the Miss West Virginia Princess.

The Founder of Miss Volunteer of America, Allison Alderson Demarcus, expressed how happy she is with the turnout.

“We are so excited because all 51 of our state title holders are here. We have all 50 states, and of course the District of Columbia, who are here and they have traveled all over the globe to get here. We have a huge crew here from Hawai’i, we have like five already here from Alaska. It is so exciting,” Demarcus said.

This pageant helps provide a platform for these women to showcase their talents and accomplishments.

All of the contestants were having a great time and enjoying the event.

Knutzen shared how it felt to be at the meet-and-greet as the 2022 Miss Volunteer America compared to being a contestant last year.

“It’s really humbling and definitely an honor. I competed against some of the most impressive, beautiful, kind, and smart women that this country has to offer. And so when the judges did choose me, I did take that as a responsibility and honor. Really, it is just humbling that I get to be in this position. I’m just excited for these women to go through this week. It really is just filled with so many fun memories and lasting friendships,” Knutzen said.

The first day of preliminaries begin Wednesday at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

