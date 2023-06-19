Silver Alert: Info needed to find 73-year-old Joseph Parker Jr.

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Jackson Police Department.

The department is asking for the public’s help in locating 73-year-old Joseph Parker Jr., who was last seen Monday, June 19 around 2 a.m. at his home in Jackson.

The department says his cell phone last pinged in Brinkley, Arkansas, which is between Memphis and Little Rock.

Parker owns a 2018 Silver Ford Taurus bearing TN tag DV3 7959.

The department says he has a number of medical issues that require him to take medication. They say he does not have his medication with him.

He is around 5-feet, 9-inches tall, and wears glasses.

Anyone who can help bring him home is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

