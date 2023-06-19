Stalled Out System to Keep Spotty Showers Around All Week!

The low pressure system and cold front that brought a round of storms on Sunday has stalled out and will linger all week. This will keep breezy northerly winds around and spotty showers all work week. The system is expected to move out by the weekend making for a nice Saturday. The next chance for potential severe weather and storms will be here on Sunday into Monday next week. Catch the rest of the week’s forecast coming up here.

We picked up an average of 1″ of rain across West Tennessee on Sunday. Some locations south of Jackson in southern Madison county saw over 3″ of rain. Many areas north of Jackson and in Gibson/Carroll counties saw less than 1/2″ of rain. Here is a look at some of the higher amounts.

TONIGHT:

The stalled out low pressure system will keep spotty shower chances around tonight and most of the week across West Tennessee. Skies will be party to mostly cloudy tonight and the winds will be a tad breezy at times and come out of the northwest on the back side of the low. Temperatures will remain warm tonight and only fall down to the mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies again on Tuesday. There will be a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening and a rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out. The best chances to see these showers in West Tennessee will be locations east of Jackson. Highs on Tuesday will reach the low 80s and it will be a bit breezy at times out of the north. Tuesday night lows will fall down to the mid to upper 60s. Chances for rain sit around 40%.

WEDNESDAY:

Just like Tuesday there will be a round of spotty showers on Wednesday. There might be a weak storm or two but there is no chance for severe weather. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 80s and Wednesday night lows will again fall down to the mid 60s. The winds are forecast to come out of the northeast as the low pressure system slowly moves away to the southeast. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy again. Chances for rain sit around 40% again.

THURSDAY:

Thursday might be the best shot during the weak to be impacted by the spotty showers with chances for rain up to 60%. Not everyone will see rain but that low pressure system will again linger close enough to West Tennessee to bring a round of showers and weak storms. Highs on Thursday will only reach the low 80s because we are expecting mostly cloudy skies and only a few breaks in the clouds to try to warm us up into the afternoon. Thursday night lows will fall down into the mid 60s for most of us. The winds will remain out of the north as well.

FRIDAY:

Friday is when we are expecting the spotty showers to clear out. The exact timing of when the low pressure system will finally move out is still being determined. Showers chances are more likely early in the day on Friday than Friday evening. Highs on Friday will start to warm back up a bit due to there being less cloud cover. Highs on Friday will be back up into the mid to upper 80s. Friday night lows will remain in the mid 60s. The winds will stay out of the northwest to start the day but could transition back to the west by Friday night. Chances for rain is around 20%.

THE WEEKEND:

The weather will get interesting again this weekend across the Mid South. Just like last weekend, Saturday looks to be the nicer day for outdoor activities. Saturday will be hot and humid with highs reaching up to around 90° with a feels like temperature close to 100° for some of us. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a light breeze out of the west. The winds will shift to the southwest on Sunday keeping the heat and humidity around but that may fuel a round of showers and thunderstorms in the evening hours. There is a shot some of the storms could be strong or severe so we will be watching how things unfold closely this week in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center. Highs on Sunday will again reach up to around 90°. Weekend lows will only fall to the upper 60s due to the high dew point and humidity across the region. Some showers may stick around into next Monday depending on the timing of the late weekend’s storm system.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to stay below normal this week before warming back up again this weekend. There is a chance for showers all week and the next storm threat will be here on Sunday, so be sure to stay weather aware. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

