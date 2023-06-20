Asteroid Day event to be held at Jackson library

JACKSON, Tenn. — Asteroid Day is coming to Jackson later this month.

The University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium and the Jackson-Madison County Public Library are planning to host an Asteroid Day event on June 29 at 4 p.m. in the Program Room of the library.

There will be games and activities, and Q&A about asteroids, and the screening of the short film “Incoming!” The film is narrated by George Takei.

Asteroid Day has been around since 2014, and was brought to be by QUEEN, Dr. Brian May, filmmaker Grigorij Richters, Apollo 9 astronaut Rusty Schweickart, three-time shuttle astronaut Dr. Ed Lu and President of the B612 Foundation, Danica Remy.

The library can be found at 433 East Lafayette Street in Jackson.

The University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium also has these shows remaining for the rest of June:

Friday, June 23, 1:30 p.m. – “Cosmic Origins Spectrograph”

Saturday, June 24, 9:30 a.m., Kids’ Saturday Morning Planetarium Show – “Seasonal Stargazing”

Tuesday, June 27, 5:30 AND 6:30 p.m. – “Seasonal Stargazing”

Friday, June 30, 1:30 p.m. – “Seasonal Stargazing”

The planetarium can be found at 299 Maple Street in Jackson.

