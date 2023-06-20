Bonnie Hudson, age 71 of Paris, TN passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023 at her residence. Her body is to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Bonnie A. Hudson was born January 20, 1952 in Pontiac, MI to the late Hillman and Nelda Scott Outland. On July 18, 1997 she married Larry Hudson and he survives in Paris, TN.

In addition to her husband, Bonnie is also survived by her sons: Brad (Amy) Pierce of Holly, MI, Brian Pierce of Fenton, MI, and Jeremy (Linda) Scott of Camden, TN; step-son, Jeff Hudson of Paris, TN; step-daughter, Tammy Houston of Paris, TN; sister, Debbie (James) Spann of Paris, TN; brother, Hugh Outland of Florida; twelve grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.