Engagement session provides update on Blue Oval

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — Leaders for one of the largest projects in West Tennessee came together Tuesday to discuss their progress.

The Blue Oval City leadership teams from the Tennessee Electric Vehicle Center and Blue Oval SK Battery Plant came together in Somerville for an engagement session.

“We’re really excited to be here today. Another community event – we’ve done a few already. Great to get out into the community, give a bit of an update of where we are and introduce my team and talk about the next phases moving forward of hiring, training and launching,” said Kel Kearns, the Plant Manager at the Electric Vehicle Center.

The discussion included in-depth conversation of where the project stands, as well as an update on recruitment of key senior staff.

Members of the leadership team come from the US, Mexico, Spain, Vietnam and Australia.

“I’m going to introduce my team. My direct reports who are going to not only run the plant, but do all the hiring and training, launch and run,” Kearns said.

Leadership from government training facilities, such as TCAT, were present as well.

The panel addressed topics regarding workforce development, technical education, manufacturing operations and more.

“We’re building a brand new facility next to the plant. So really focusing on the curriculum for training, deep learning, and getting people through that part of the training before they come out on the shop floor to be a part of the launch,” Kearns said.

Kearns said the project is on track for production in 2025.

“Construction is going really well. We made a $5.6 billion investment into the site. Less than 12 months after the announcement steel was up, and it’s certainly well on track,” Kearns said.

The $5.6 billion battery and vehicle manufacturing campus will be the largest in the Ford world – built for the next century.

