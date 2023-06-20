Fireworks stands begin to open ahead of July 4th

MILAN, Tenn. — With the Fourth of July approaching, many firework stands are now opening.

Big Bang Fireworks is located at 5079 North First Street in Milan.

Owner Bert Hudgins says they started out small around 10 years ago, and now they are bigger and better each year.

Hudgins also shared how Big Bang Fireworks caters to customers’ needs.

“We’ll try to help you get you something according to your needs. So if you are scared of noise, we will get you fountains that are noiseless. And if you got small kids or dogs, but you want the pretty colors, we can do that,” Hudgins said.

Big Bang Fireworks can also be found on 6060 West Van Hook in Milan.

In Lexington and Parsons, you can find Deco Fireworks. Find their hours here.

In the State of Tennessee, fireworks may be sold within the city from June 20 through July 5, and December 20 through January 2 of each year.

