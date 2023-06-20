‘Garden Buzz’ held at UT Gardens

JACKSON, Tenn. — In honor of Pollinator Week, a family-focused event educated attendees about the importance of pollination.

Garden Buzz The Celebration of Pollinators (2)

Garden Buzz The Celebration of Pollinators (1)

The University of Tennessee Gardens hosted Garden Buzz: The Celebration of Pollinators.

The family-friendly celebration featured representatives from the Jackson Area Beekeepers Association, honey tasting, arts and crafts, a master gardener information booth, as well as a garden tour.

“To encourage citizens of western Tennessee to appreciate the pollinators we have in our environment because they produce our food as they hop from flower to flower and from agricultural crop to agricultural crop,” said Master Gardener Patricia Lewis.

The event also included a giveaway of free pollinator party packs featuring flowers, seeds, and more for the first 100 attendees.

Find more local news here.