Gary Mason Lynch, age 88, resident of Hickory Withe, Tennessee and husband of the late Gayle Ables Lynch, departed this life Saturday afternoon, June 17, 2023 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Gary was born January 5, 1935 in Gladewater, Texas, the son of the late Leo Edward Lynch and Opal Atrell Long Lackey. In his earlier years, he served his country in the United States Army as a paratrooper. He was employed with AT&T for many years before his retirement. Gary was a devout Christian man who loved God with all of his heart. He was a member of Hickory Withe Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

Gary was a great father who was loved dearly by his daughters. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed gardening, riding his tractor and mowing the lawn. He was an avid Memphis State fan. Go Tigers! Go!

Mr. Lynch is survived by four daughters, Leah Price (David) of Covington, TN, Mary Minor (Jay) of Moscow, TN, Leslie Joyner (David) of Hickory Withe, TN and Laura Robinson (Rob) of Paragould, AR; two sisters, Judy Hampton and Debbie Moncada; ten grandchildren, Marty Price (Mandy), Cody Price, Caroline Price, Morgan McKay (Ryan), Kendall Minor (Karlie), Corey Joyner (Katie), Austin Joyner, Paige Joyner, Mariah Howard (Jon) and Alex Robinson; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon George.

A visitation for Mr. Lynch will be from 12 noon until 1 P.M. Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 1 P.M. Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Ryan McKay, Jonathan Howard, Dalton DeCruz, Jamie Eubanks, Marty Price, Cody Price, Kendall Minor, Corey Joyner, Austin Joyner, and Alex Robinson.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Hickory Withe Baptist Church – Mission Fund, 17675 Highway 196, Eads, TN 38028.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com