Henry County Sheriff’s Office: Info needed to locate 15-year-old

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information to locate a 15-year-old.

The sheriff’s office says that Cheyenne Scott left her Smith Heights Paris home on Sunday, June 18 and has not been heard from since.

The sheriff’s office says it is unknown who she left with.

Anyone with information that can help should call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 642-1672.

