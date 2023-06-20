JPD: Person injured by gunshot in northwest Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a person was shot in northwest Jackson.

The department says that around 4:40 a.m., officers responded to “an incident” at 47 Lands End Drive, off of Whispering Hills Drive.

Officers found a person with a gunshot wound, who was then taken to a local hospital, the department reports.

JPD says the individual was later released with the non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

The investigation is on-going, JPD says.

Find updates on local crime here.