JPD: Person injured by gunshot in northwest Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a person was shot in northwest Jackson.
The department says that around 4:40 a.m., officers responded to “an incident” at 47 Lands End Drive, off of Whispering Hills Drive.
Officers found a person with a gunshot wound, who was then taken to a local hospital, the department reports.
JPD says the individual was later released with the non-life-threatening gunshot injury.
The investigation is on-going, JPD says.
