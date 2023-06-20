Mobile exhibit to make stop in Jackson on June 29

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit is coming to Jackson later this month.

According to the Jackson-Madison Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, the exhibit will be at the Lowe’s on Vann Drive from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

The stop is one of many made during their national tour, which started in Maine, DAR says.

The exhibit features a 24-person screening room that showcases the different aspects of the WAA mission through video.

On June 30 and July 1, the unit will also be stopping in Gleason and Union City.

It will be in Gleason at Snider Park on June 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it is free to everyone. There will also be a food truck and activities.

It will be in Union City on July 1 at Discovery Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well.

