Mugshots : Madison County : 6/16/23 – 6/20/23 4 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Isaac Hansen Isaac Hansen: Aggravated burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999, driving on revoked/suspended license Lee Birl Lee Birl: Violation of probation Adam Nunnery Adam Nunnery: Simple domestic assault Alberto Lopez Alberto Lopez: Driving under the influence Amanda Farlow Amanda Farlow: Failure to appear Angelicia Dotson Angelicia Dotson: Simple domestic assault Aquamina Raymone Aquamina Raymone: False identification, criminal trespass Ashton Siler Ashton Siler: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, leaving the scene of an accident Brantley Youngblood Brantley Youngblood: Public indecency/indecent exposure Candice Peat Candice Peat: Public intoxication Carlos Ross Carlos Ross: Simple domestic assault Christopher Davis Christopher Davis: Public indecency/indecent exposure Corry Savage Corry Savage: Simple domestic assault, failure to appear, aggravated burglary Daniel Shoaff Daniel Shoaff: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Danielle Stover Danielle Stover: Aggravated assault, violation of order of protection Danterrio Poplar Danterrio Poplar: Violation of probation Darrell Brown Darrell Brown: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Ebony Gilliam Ebony Gilliam: Violation of probation Elvin Mendez Elvin Mendez: Driving under the influence Ferrell Shepherd Ferrell Shepherd: Resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest Gabriel Moreno Gabriel Moreno: Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed Gregory Milam Gregory Milam: Public indecency/indecent exposure Holly Edwards Holly Edwards: Shoplifting/theft of property Hunter Parker Hunter Parker: Aggravated assault Isaac Dewolf Isaac Dewolf: Driving on revoked/suspended license Jakob Tweedle Jakob Tweedle: Vandalism James Coleman James Coleman: Failure to appear James Jackson James Jackson: Failure to appear Jaylen Williamson Jaylen Williamson: Failure to appear Jeffery Harris Jeffery Harris: Public indecency/indecent exposure Jeffrey Green Jeffrey Green: Public intoxication Joseph Carston Joseph Carston: Failure to appear Kyle Landrum Kyle Landrum: Violation of order of protection Kyle Nance Kyle Nance: Assault Laura Thomas Laura Thomas: Simple domestic assault Lee Young Lee Young: Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections Lepolia Duncan Lepolia Duncan: Assault Levon Camp Levon Camp: Harassment/domestic assault Morrell Jarrett Morrell Jarrett: Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident Nataneal Santos Nataneal Santos: Public indecency/indecent exposure Orlando Morris Orlando Morris: Burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999 Precious Robinson Precious Robinson: Public intoxication Shameka Wellington Shameka Wellington: Violation of probation Shundarious Curry Shundarious Curry: Simple domestic assault Stephen Barnhill Stephen Barnhill: Public indecency/indecent exposure Tamara Lemons Tamara Lemons: Aggravated burglary, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations Tracy Morton Tracy Morton: Public indecency/indecent exposure Vantedeius Beasley Vantedeius Beasley: Violation of probation Wayne Pirtle Wayne Pirtle: Reckless endangerment, aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, child abuse or neglect (non-violent) The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/16/23 and 7 a.m. on 6/20/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.