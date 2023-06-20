Mugshots : Madison County : 6/16/23 – 6/20/23

Isaac Hansen Isaac Hansen: Aggravated burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999, driving on revoked/suspended license Isaac Hansen: Aggravated burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999, driving on revoked/suspended license

Lee Birl Lee Birl: Violation of probation

Adam Nunnery Adam Nunnery: Simple domestic assault

Alberto Lopez Alberto Lopez: Driving under the influence

Amanda Farlow Amanda Farlow: Failure to appear



Angelicia Dotson Angelicia Dotson: Simple domestic assault

Aquamina Raymone Aquamina Raymone: False identification, criminal trespass

Ashton Siler Ashton Siler: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, leaving the scene of an accident Ashton Siler: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, leaving the scene of an accident

Brantley Youngblood Brantley Youngblood: Public indecency/indecent exposure

Candice Peat Candice Peat: Public intoxication



Carlos Ross Carlos Ross: Simple domestic assault

Christopher Davis Christopher Davis: Public indecency/indecent exposure

Corry Savage Corry Savage: Simple domestic assault, failure to appear, aggravated burglary

Daniel Shoaff Daniel Shoaff: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

Danielle Stover Danielle Stover: Aggravated assault, violation of order of protection



Danterrio Poplar Danterrio Poplar: Violation of probation

Darrell Brown Darrell Brown: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Darrell Brown: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

Ebony Gilliam Ebony Gilliam: Violation of probation

Elvin Mendez Elvin Mendez: Driving under the influence

Ferrell Shepherd Ferrell Shepherd: Resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest



Gabriel Moreno Gabriel Moreno: Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed

Gregory Milam Gregory Milam: Public indecency/indecent exposure

Holly Edwards Holly Edwards: Shoplifting/theft of property

Hunter Parker Hunter Parker: Aggravated assault

Isaac Dewolf Isaac Dewolf: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Jakob Tweedle Jakob Tweedle: Vandalism

James Coleman James Coleman: Failure to appear

James Jackson James Jackson: Failure to appear

Jaylen Williamson Jaylen Williamson: Failure to appear

Jeffery Harris Jeffery Harris: Public indecency/indecent exposure



Jeffrey Green Jeffrey Green: Public intoxication

Joseph Carston Joseph Carston: Failure to appear

Kyle Landrum Kyle Landrum: Violation of order of protection

Kyle Nance Kyle Nance: Assault

Laura Thomas Laura Thomas: Simple domestic assault



Lee Young Lee Young: Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections

Lepolia Duncan Lepolia Duncan: Assault

Levon Camp Levon Camp: Harassment/domestic assault

Morrell Jarrett Morrell Jarrett: Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

Nataneal Santos Nataneal Santos: Public indecency/indecent exposure



Orlando Morris Orlando Morris: Burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999

Precious Robinson Precious Robinson: Public intoxication

Shameka Wellington Shameka Wellington: Violation of probation

Shundarious Curry Shundarious Curry: Simple domestic assault

Stephen Barnhill Stephen Barnhill: Public indecency/indecent exposure



Tamara Lemons Tamara Lemons: Aggravated burglary, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations

Tracy Morton Tracy Morton: Public indecency/indecent exposure

Vantedeius Beasley Vantedeius Beasley: Violation of probation

Wayne Pirtle Wayne Pirtle: Reckless endangerment, aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, child abuse or neglect (non-violent) Wayne Pirtle: Reckless endangerment, aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/16/23 and 7 a.m. on 6/20/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.