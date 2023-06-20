Police respond to incident on Woodard Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – A large police presence was seen in north Jackson Tuesday evening.















Around 7 p.m., WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was informed by a tipster that several police cars were on Woodard Drive, just off East University Parkway.

Our crew arrived to find several members of the Jackson Police Department and an ambulance on the scene.

Our crew saw what appeared to be a person covered in a white sheet being placed into the back of the ambulance via a stretcher and was taken away.

Part of the street was also blocked off with crime scene tape.

We have reached out to the Jackson Police Department and are awaiting an update.

