Spotty Showers Through Thursday, Hot/Humid Weekend, Storms Late Sunday

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

A low pressure system is sitting across Middle Tennessee and will keep spotty showers and a few weak storms around through Thursday. Mostly sunny and hot weather is on the way as we head into the weekend. We could have a heat index over 100° this weekend. Storms look to return late Sunday as well. We will be tracking the spotty showers on the radar and have a detailed look at the hot weekend forecast coming up right here. Oh, by the way, the first day summer is tomorrow!

TONIGHT:

We saw partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies again on Tuesday. There were a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening but we didn’t see much. Highs on Tuesday reached the low 80s and it was a bit breezy at times out of the north. Tuesday night lows will fall down to the mid 60s. Chances for rain sit around 10% overnight as a stray shower cannot be ruled out.

WEDNESDAY:

Just like Tuesday there will be a round of spotty showers on Wednesday. There might be a weak storm or two but there is no chance for severe weather. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 80s and Wednesday night lows will again fall down to the mid 60s. The winds are forecast to come out of the northeast as the low pressure system slowly moves away to the southeast. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy again. Chances for rain sit around 30%.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will bring one last shot at the spotty showers with chances for rain up to 30%. Not everyone will see rain but that low pressure system will again linger close enough to West Tennessee to bring a round of showers and weak storms. Highs on Thursday will only reach the low 80s because we are expecting mostly cloudy skies and only a few breaks in the clouds to try to warm us up into the afternoon. Thursday night lows will fall down into the mid 60s for most of us. The winds will remain out of the north as well.

FRIDAY:

Friday is when we are expecting the spotty showers to clear out. The exact timing of when the low pressure system will finally move out is still being determined. Showers chances are more likely early in the day on Friday than Friday evening but as of now, we are not expecting much at all. Highs on Friday will start to warm back up a bit due to there being less cloud cover. Highs on Friday will be back up into the mid to upper 80s. Friday night lows will remain in the mid 60s. The winds will stay out of the northwest to start the day but could transition back to the west by Friday night. Chances for rain is around 10%.

THE WEEKEND:

The weather will get interesting again this weekend across the Mid South. Just like last weekend, Saturday looks to be the nicer day for outdoor activities. Saturday will be hot and humid with highs reaching up to around 90° with a feels like temperature close to 100° for some of us. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a light breeze out of the west.

The winds will shift to the southwest on Sunday keeping the heat and humidity around but that may fuel a round of showers and thunderstorms in the evening and night hours. There is a shot some of the storms could be strong or severe so we will be watching how things unfold closely this week in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center. Highs on Sunday will again reach up to around 90°. Weekend lows will only fall to the upper 60s due to the high dew point and humidity across the region. Some showers may stick around into next Monday depending on the timing of the late weekend’s storm system.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to stay below normal this week before warming back up again this weekend. There is a chance for showers in the middle of the week and the next storm threat will be here on Sunday, so be sure to stay weather aware. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13