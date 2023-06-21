7 arrested after operation in Muse Park

Tristyn Stoop,

JACKSON, Tenn. — Seven people are facing charges after a Jackson Police Department operation in Muse Park.

The department says that their Vice Unit arrested:

  • 41-year-old James Brantley Youngblood
  • 53-year-old Stephen Barnhill
  • 70-year- old Gregory Milam
  • 56-year-old Tracy Lynn Morton
  • 51-year-old Christopher Michael Davis
  • 62-year-old Jeffery Lynn Harris
  • 61-year-old Nathaniel Santos

All are charged with public indecency-indecent exposure, the department reports.

JPD says the investigation was launched in order to “address complaints of inappropriate sexual activities by individuals patronizing the park.”

Around this time last year, a similar operation was conducted that resulted in the arrest of eight men. Read more about it here.

Find updates on local crime here.

Categories: Crime, Local News, Madison County, News

Related Posts