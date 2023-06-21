7 arrested after operation in Muse Park
JACKSON, Tenn. — Seven people are facing charges after a Jackson Police Department operation in Muse Park.
The department says that their Vice Unit arrested:
- 41-year-old James Brantley Youngblood
- 53-year-old Stephen Barnhill
- 70-year- old Gregory Milam
- 56-year-old Tracy Lynn Morton
- 51-year-old Christopher Michael Davis
- 62-year-old Jeffery Lynn Harris
- 61-year-old Nathaniel Santos
All are charged with public indecency-indecent exposure, the department reports.
JPD says the investigation was launched in order to “address complaints of inappropriate sexual activities by individuals patronizing the park.”
Around this time last year, a similar operation was conducted that resulted in the arrest of eight men. Read more about it here.
Find updates on local crime here.