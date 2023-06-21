7 arrested after operation in Muse Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — Seven people are facing charges after a Jackson Police Department operation in Muse Park.

The department says that their Vice Unit arrested:

41-year-old James Brantley Youngblood

53-year-old Stephen Barnhill

70-year- old Gregory Milam

56-year-old Tracy Lynn Morton

51-year-old Christopher Michael Davis

62-year-old Jeffery Lynn Harris

61-year-old Nathaniel Santos

All are charged with public indecency-indecent exposure, the department reports.

JPD says the investigation was launched in order to “address complaints of inappropriate sexual activities by individuals patronizing the park.”

Around this time last year, a similar operation was conducted that resulted in the arrest of eight men. Read more about it here.

