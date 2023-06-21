Collaboration to bring air ambulance services to local hospital

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A collaboration is bringing air ambulance services into another West Tennessee hospital.

According to a news release from Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County, they are partnering with Med-Trans Corporation.

“As a full-service hospital for a large region, we sometimes receive trauma patients or other complex medical cases that require immediate transfer and treatment to achieve the best outcomes,” said Susan Breeden, CEO and administrator of Baptist Carroll County. “Our collaboration with Med-Trans Corp. will ensure we can provide the highest quality care by quickly and safely transferring critical patients to the next level of care.”

“We are proud to have the opportunity to collaborate with Baptist Memorial Hospital once again to provide the people of this region with another asset for their health care needs,” said Joshua Steele, regional business director for Med-Trans. “Hospital Wing, our Mid-South-based air ambulance company which was founded in Memphis, has been committed to serving the people of the Mid-South for more than 35 years, including the citizens of Carroll County. Baptist has played an integral role in the success of Hospital Wing since it was founded in 1986.”

