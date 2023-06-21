First ever ‘Bowls for the Hungry’ to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A fundraiser will soon be held in the Hub City to provide for those who need help the most.

Bowls for the Hungry is a silent auction and banquet created to raise awareness and help those in our community who are struggling to afford food and housing.

Allyssa Miller, an instructor at the Bemis Ceramics Studio, said the bowls remind her of family coming together to eat, signifying a sense of community.

“Our hope is to raise awareness of the homeless population and those who can’t afford food from day to day. And so then all those proceeds would go towards that cause,” Miller said.

Bowls for the Hungry will take place on July 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

