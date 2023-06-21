Frank Cole
Funeral service for Frank Cole, age 65, will be Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Cole died Thursday, June 15, 2023 at his residence.
Visitation will be Friday, June 23, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM and family hour will be at First Baptist Church from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Mr. Cole will lie-in-state Saturday, June 24, 2023 at First Baptist Church from 1:00 PM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.