Ivory Parker
Funeral service for Ivory Parker, age 91, will be Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Mrs. Parker died Saturday, June 17, 2023 at her residence.
Visitation will be Friday, June 23, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mrs. Parker will lie-in-state Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.