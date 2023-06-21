James Martin “Jim” Sanders, age 69, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Friday afternoon, June 16, 2023 at his home.

Jim was born January 22, 1954 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Edwin Sanders and Marjorie Yancey Sanders. He was a heavy equipment salesman for many years before his retirement and was a member of Somerville Methodist Church. Jim was a big supporter of Vanderbilt University and held football season tickets for many years.

Mr. Sanders is survived by his loving companion, Betty Thompson and a host of extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Beth Long Sanders.

A visitation for Mr. Sanders will be from 9 to 11 A.M. Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 11 A.M. Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Sam Wolfe officiating. Interment will follow in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community.

