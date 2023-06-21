July 4th to kick off year-long celebration in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — The City of Martin is set to kickoff a year-long celebration in early July.

According to a news release, the Sesquicentennial Year Fourth of July weekend celebration will be the first of many celebrations set to continue into June of 2024.

The schedule of events through 2024 includes:

July 1 — Official Sesquicentennial Kickoff Concert, The Stage, Historic Downtown Martin (4pm Food and Fun, 7:30pm Roy Band Concert begins)

July 4 — 2023 Opening of Centennial Time Capsule at CE Weldon Building (10:00am)

July 4 — 2023 Sesquicentennial Fireworks Celebration (9:00pm)

July 29 — Martin Farmers Market Sesquicentennial Celebration of Local Farmers

Sept. 2 through Sept. 9 — Tennessee Soybean Festival 30th Anniversary and 150 Years of Martin MusicFest

October 7 — Martober Fest Sesquicentennial Edition

December 2023 — Sesquicentennial Christmas: Historical Holiday Season

January 2024 — MLK/Martin Training School Celebration

February 29 — 2024 Town and Gown Celebration, Martin Event Center

April 2024 — Historical Seminar/Walking Tours

May-June 2024 — Martin Community Band and Sesquicentennial Summer Music Series (Thursday Nights)

June 27, 2024 — Concert Finale at The Stage in Historic Downtown Martin

“We look forward to all of the Fourth of July events to officially commence this sesquicentennial celebration year honoring our past, present, and future,” said Martin Mayor Brundige.

You can find more info about year-long celebration of Martin here.

Read the full news release here.

Find more local news here.