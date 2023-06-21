Linda Ann Johnson Glover, a resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Arther Ray Glover, passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Linda was 75 years old.

Linda was born in Memphis on February 6, 1948 to the late Henry Alvard Johnson, Sr. and Lora Mae (Vaughn) Johnson who resided just across the river in West Memphis, Arkansas. Linda’s family moved around the area quite a bit during her childhood and then settled in Fayette County where she graduated from Fayette County High School on May 20, 1966. She then married her high school sweetheart, Ray, on May 22, 1966. Linda and Ray made their home in Somerville, Tennessee and recently celebrated their 57th Wedding Anniversary. Their love and devotion to one another was inspirational to all who knew them.

Together, Linda and Ray raised three children, Sherry A. Score of Somerville, Terry R. Glover of Oakland, and the late Stacey L. King, formerly of Hickory Valley. Linda’s love for her family was matched only by her love for her little Maltese, Lucy, her constant and faithful companion of the last 15 years.

Linda spent most of her adult life working outside the family home, but her greatest joy was taking care of her family. She kept an immaculate house and loved to cook. You could set your clock by the time supper was on the table every night. She could cook anything Ray hunted and brought home; however, her most requested dishes by her grandchildren were chocolate gravy and chicken and dumplings. The community knew her best for her hushpuppies which she cooked every year for their companies’ annual fish fry.

A farm girl at heart, Linda loved gardening and canning. Even though her use of a hoe left a lot to be desired (we think she was pretending), she always took great joy from sharing the bounty of fresh vegetables and canned goods. Her sweet pickles were highly sought after and often used for bartering. She was also an avid reader of romance novels.

Linda never met a stranger and if she couldn’t remember your name you were referred to as “Shorty”. She especially had a heart for all children. Her generous nature extended to many organizations and she never turned down anyone in need.

Linda is survived by her beloved husband, Arther Ray Glover of Somerville, TN; her daughter, Sherry A. Score of Somerville, TN; her son Terry R. Glover (Kelly) of Oakland, TN; two grandsons, Jonathan Brandt Score (Jesica) of Somerville, TN; Michael J. Score of Somerville, TN; one granddaughter, Allison G. Glover of Nashville, TN; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her daughter, Stacey L. King and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra J. Johnson and Patsy V. Boone; and nine brothers, Henry A. Johnson Jr, Lewis B. Johnson, William H. Johnson, James E. Johnson, Jimmy E. Johnson, Franklin D. Johnson, Dewey O. Johnson, Sr., Al B. Johnson and David R. Johnson, Sr.

Please join us in celebrating Linda’s life Friday, June 23, 2023 with a visitation from 5 to 7 P.M. at Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville, Tennessee, with a memorial service to follow at 7 P.M.

If you feel so moved to make a monetary donation in Linda’s name, please direct it to the organization of your choice.

