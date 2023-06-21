Mugshots : Madison County : 6/20/23 – 6/21/23 1 hour ago WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, Erika Glenn Erika Glenn: Failure to appear Alejandra Garcia Limon Alejandra Garcia Limon: Driving on revoked/suspended license Carolyn McCaig Carolyn McCaig: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Edgar Ramos Edgar Ramos: Driving while unlicensed Edward King Edward King: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear James Cobb James Cobb: Violation of probation Jeremy Wilson Jeremy Wilson: Harassment domestic assault, vandalism Kameha Newsome Kameha Newsome: Failure to appear Linda Newcomb Linda Newcomb: Failure to appear Marcayus Rose Marcayus Rose: Retaliation for past action, failure to appear Monekia Murphy Monekia Murphy: Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/20/23 and 7 a.m. on 6/21/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin