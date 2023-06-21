Mugshots : Madison County : 6/20/23 – 6/21/23

Erika Glenn Erika Glenn: Failure to appear

Alejandra Garcia Limon Alejandra Garcia Limon: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Carolyn McCaig Carolyn McCaig: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

Edgar Ramos Edgar Ramos: Driving while unlicensed

Edward King Edward King: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear



James Cobb James Cobb: Violation of probation

Jeremy Wilson Jeremy Wilson: Harassment domestic assault, vandalism

Kameha Newsome Kameha Newsome: Failure to appear

Linda Newcomb Linda Newcomb: Failure to appear

Marcayus Rose Marcayus Rose: Retaliation for past action, failure to appear



Monekia Murphy Monekia Murphy: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/20/23 and 7 a.m. on 6/21/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.