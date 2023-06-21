Pickleball tournament returns to south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A tournament made its return to the Hub City.

The South Jackson Pickleball Tournament kicked off with a swing at the South Jackson Community Center.

Pickleball can be described as a mix between tennis, ping pong, and even badminton. It brings in players from across Tennessee and surrounding states.

At Wednesday’s event, medals were awarded to first, second, and third place winners.

“I play because it’s a sport that I enjoy. As you get older, you can’t just sit down, you need to get moving. And I know that we have such a good group that we just laugh and play, and it doesn’t matter whether you win or lose, you have fun. And it’s a good, safe place,” said Patsy Brockenbrough, a pickleball player.

The tournament had about 20 to 25 players.

