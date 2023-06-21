Rotary Club hosts Miss Volunteer contestants

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club welcomed the Miss Volunteer America contestants at the First United Methodist Church on Wednesday.

This gave members an opportunity to interact and personally meet each of the contestants.

“I always think it’s important for Jacksonians to get to mix and mingle and actually talk to the girls. It’s really fun for them to get to know them on a personal level and hear about their schooling and their service projects and their talent,” said Allison Alderson Demarcus, the founder of Miss Volunteer America.

Alexa Knutzen, the Miss Volunteer America 2023, said the southern hospitality is like no other.

“I love Jackson. I’m from Mapelton, Utah. So it’s a really small town. The people here are so kind, so welcoming, so loving. And Jackson, ultimately throughout the last year of my life, Jackson has kind of become home away from home for me,” Knutzen said.

For most contestants, experiencing West Tennessee is a culture shock.

“Especially for women who are from big cities or if it’s from New York or L.A. However, there’s nothing like a hometown. There’s nothing like that sweet, southern hometown feel,” Knutzen said.

Despite the culture shock for most, Knutzen assures that Jackson has been good to all 51 contestants and are more than happy to experience what the Hub City has to offer.

“I’m so appreciative of the community here, as well as Mayor Conger, for just embracing us, embracing all these young women from all across the country with open arms, making them feel comfortable, making them feel at home, and making them feel safe,” Knutzen said.

The preliminary competition starts at 7 p.m. and will continue through Friday.

Saturday will be the final night, where a new Miss Volunteer America will be crowned.

