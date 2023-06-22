Arrow Athletics seeks donations for shoe fundraiser

The Arrow Athletics Aerial Silks program is hosting a shoe drive fundraiser to support their annual production of “House of Misfits.”

The “House of Misfits” show will be held at the Jackson Fairgrounds this year on Friday, October 13.

The shoe drive helps the group fund their lighting, effects, and much more for the show.

Organizers say, so far, they’ve only reached about half of their goal.

“We’re accepting any shoes. So used shoes, old shoes, as long as they’re not super torn up and beat up. We will take anything because it helps all the kids that need shoes and all the adults that need shoes, but it also helps us as a program and allows us to fund for our students and our show,” said Sophia Evans, an Aerial Artist with Arrow Athletics.

Both Arrow gyms will be accepting shoe donations through July 13.

You can find the main gym at 4450 US-45 in Jackson, and the second location at 2715 Bells Highway in Jackson.

Shoes can be dropped off in a donation box in either of the gyms’ lobbies.

