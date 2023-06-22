Brownsville police chief retires after 32 years

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday, Brownsville Police Chief Barry Diebold was celebrated for retiring with 32 years of service.

The event was hosted at East Side Elementary, where Diebold worked as an school resources officer for 30 years.

During the retirement ceremony, Diebold’s wife was given flowers from the Brownsville Police Department. The team thanked her for her support as the wife of the chief.

“The school resource officer position is probably one of the best law enforcement jobs I had out of the 30 years that I had,” said Diebold.

“He has always been a positive influence on our community helping us initiate the DARE program and continue to communicate with the community on a daily basis,” said Brownsville Mayor William Rawls, Jr.

The Brownsville Police Department finished this ceremony with an officer parade around the city.

