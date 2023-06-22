Growing league makes donation to Men of Hope

JACKSON, Tenn. — An ever-growing league in the Hub City gave back to the community.





The Conger Park Summer Pickleball League presented a donation to the Men of Hope at Conger Park on Thursday.

The Men of Hope opened in April of last year in Beech Bluff and is a part of the Hope Recovery Center, a faith-based, one-year, drug and alcohol recovery program for those working to overcome their addictions and reunite with their families.

The money was raised from league member fees.

Organizer Mary Hicks said they currently have over 300 people who have joined the West Tennessee Pickleball Association, and that they are continuing to expand their courts.

“We have these six courts, but we’ve also had to lay six temporary courts up top. And we’re hopefully going to get six more courts in the next few months,” Hicks said.

The six-week summer league will be coming to an end next week, but organizers say the next league will start in July.

