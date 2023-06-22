Hardin County clerk, deputy clerk arrested

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Revenue says the Hardin County clerk and deputy clerk were arrested Wednesday.

The department says that Hardin County Clerk Jeanette Stricklin and Deputy Clerk Kimberly Wilkerson were arrested following an investigation by their Special Investigations Section.

The department says Stricklin and Wilkerson were both charged with tax evasion and official misconduct for filing false documents related to transactions within the Hardin County Clerk’s Office on their personal vehicles.

The department adds that Stricklin was also charged with forgery on official documents related to her transaction.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and consistently pursuing criminal sanctions for fraudulent activity,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “This arrest underscores the department’s efforts to ensure a level playing field and a fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

You can read the full news release here.

Find updates on local crime here.