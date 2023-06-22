Miss Volunteer America Pageant: Night Two

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was night two of the Miss Volunteer America Pageant, with 51 young women taking the stage at the Carl Perkins Civic Center for a chance to win the crown.















Contestants are judged on evening gown, fitness and wellness, talent, and interview.

The preliminary competitions will continue through Friday night, with the finals and crowning of the next Miss Volunteer America taking place on Saturday.

SEE ALSO: Miss Volunteer America Pageant: Opening Night

SEE ALSO: Rotary Club hosts Miss Volunteer contestants

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.