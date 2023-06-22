Mr. Victor Henry Conley, Sr. was born on August 30, 1968 in Beliot, Wisconsin. He departed this life on June 17, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Salem C.M.E. Church. The Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m until time of service. Interment is at Parkway Memorial Garden.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

Although the Executive Order of the Mayor requiring Face Coverings or Masks has expired, Bledsoe Funeral Home will still ENFORCE WEARING FACE COVERINGS or MASKS to ATTEND Visitations, Memorials, Funerals and while inside premises.

