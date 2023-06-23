Birdsong Marina to host 4-day ‘Red White & BOOM’ event

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Looking for a big event to celebrate the 4th of July?

Birdsong Marina is preparing to host their 63rd Annual, four-day 4th of July event.

“Red White and Boom” will kick off on July 1 with karaoke and a luau at the swimming pool.

Festivities will continue through the 4th with food trucks and live bands each night, as well as several activities, including a boat parade, car show, build a boat derby, and fishing rodeo.

On July the 4th, an hour-long fireworks show will kick off starting at 9 that evening.

Birdsong Marina owner, Bob Keast, says the event is free and hundreds are expected to attend.

“This whole embayment will be full of boats, two to three, four hundred boats,” Keast said. “So come by boat, come by car. Just down the road about five miles is the Benton County Airport. Fly right on in to there. We’ll come and pick you up.”

Birdsong Marina is located on Marina Road in Camden, at Exit 133 off of I-40.

