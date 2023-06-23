Brooklyn Kent is a multimedia journalist born and raised in Jackson, Tennessee.

Brooklyn shares that she is excited to learn more about the City of Jackson now that it has grown over the past couple of years, and also excited to learn more about some traditions held in our city.

Journalism combines her favorite things, she says, such as writing and adventuring into the world while meeting interesting people.

When not at work, Brooklyn enjoys reading books, watching movies, being with friends and family and attending concerts.

You can reach Brooklyn at bkent@wbbjtv.com for news tips and story ideas.