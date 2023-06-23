Dr. Laura Jane Scott Crane, age 81, resident of Williston, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday morning, May 3, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville.

Laura was born November 2, 1941 in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Russell Scott and Frances Thelma Watkins Scott. She was married to Robert Crane and a sister to William and David. She is survived by her nephew, James, and his family.

A visitation for Mrs. Crane will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services will be at 2 P.M. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

