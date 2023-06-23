‘Food Truck Friday’ continues in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking to grab a bite in the Hub City?

Food Truck Friday is hosted every Friday during the summer at the West Tennessee Farmers Market in downtown Jackson.

Each week, a variety of food trucks gather in one spot, giving visitors a chance to try a range of delicious food while supporting the community.

You can catch local favorites such as MeMe’s Kitchen, Congetta’s Chi-talian Favorites, The Owl’s Nest, Stacey’s Ice Cream and more, with each week featuring a different variety of options.

Food Truck Friday is held from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.

