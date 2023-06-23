Hot Weekend, Two Storm Chances on Sunday!

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

There could be a shower or two this evening but we are not expecting much at all. Saturday will be mostly sunny, hot and dry. The first shot for storms will be late Saturday night into early Sunday morning and could produce some pretty gusty winds. The main threat will be Sunday evening, and some of those storms could be severe with the potential of a few supercells developing. Sunday is going to be the hottest day of the year so far as well with a heat index as high as 105° for some of us. We will have the latest timing on both Sunday storm chances and more on the hot weekend coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Highs on Friday warmed back up a bit due to there being less cloud cover and the change in the wind direction. Highs on Friday hit the upper 80s for most of West Tennessee. There were a few showers near the Tennessee River but most of us didn’t see anything at all. Friday night lows will fall down into the mid 60s. The winds will be light tonight and come out of the west. Rain showers are not expected tonight.

THE WEEKEND:

The weather will get interesting again this weekend across the Mid South. Just like last weekend, Saturday looks to be the nicer day for outdoor activities. Saturday will be hot and humid with highs reaching up to the low 90s with a feels like temperature into the upper 90s for some of us. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a light breeze out of the west and transitioning to the southwest as the day progresses.

There could be a some lingering showers and storms late Saturday night that might drift south from Kentucky even into some counties. Some of the storms may linger through Madison county overnight until around sunrise Sunday morning.

The winds will be a bit breezy out of the southwest on Sunday keeping the heat and humidity around but that may fuel another round of showers and some severe thunderstorms in the evening and night hours. There is a shot some of the storms could be quite strong or rotate so we will be watching how things unfold closely this weekend in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center.

As of now the Storm Prediction Center has us under a 1/5 (marginal risk) for Saturday night and a 2/5 (slight risk) for Sunday evening.

Highs on Sunday make it into the low to mid 90s and it will be very humid into the afternoon under the warm front. The heat index will climb into the triple digits into the afternoon and evening hours until the showers and storms show up. Some of us could feel as high as 105° on Sunday. Weekend lows will only fall to the upper 60s or low 70s due to the high dew point and humidity across the region. Some showers may stick around into early Monday morning depending on the timing of the late weekend’s storm system.

NEXT WEEK:

We are excepting some of the showers and storms from Sunday night to continue into the overnight hours into Monday morning but we should be dry after the sun comes up. As the day goes on the clouds are forecast to clear out. We are looking at dry weather for Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Highs next week will hang around 90° with morning lows in the upper 60s. Clouds will decrease on Monday and mostly sunny skies will stick around for Tuesday. Clouds may try to build back in during the middle of the week as the next storm system will get a little closer. The winds will come out of the northwest on Monday, west on Tuesday and shift back to the east or northeast during the middle of the week. The hottest weather of the year so far might be moving in as we head towards the back half of the work week and into the next upcoming weekend. Next Thursday and Friday could be absolute scorchers for us across the Mid South.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to stay below normal this week before warming back up again this weekend. There is a chance for the heat index to climb above 100° this weekend. The next storm threat will be here on Sunday, so be sure to stay weather aware. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13